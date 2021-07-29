Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021 | 18:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Il premier britannico Johnson al Global Education Summit

Il premier britannico Johnson al Global Education Summit

 
ROMA
Vaccinazioni ai broker della Borsa di Karachi in Pakistan

Vaccinazioni ai broker della Borsa di Karachi in Pakistan

 
ROMA
Covid, un uomo passeggia con il volto protetto a Mosca

Covid, un uomo passeggia con il volto protetto a Mosca

 
Dimostranti no vax in piazza del Popolo a Roma

Dimostranti no vax in piazza del Popolo a Roma

 
Alluvione a Islamabad, soccorritori recuperano un'automobile

Alluvione a Islamabad, soccorritori recuperano un'automobile

 
ROMA
Sanitari no vax disertano incontro con Unità crisi Piemonte

Sanitari no vax disertano incontro con Unità crisi Piemonte

 
ROMA
Allagamento per le piogge monsoniche a New Delhi

Allagamento per le piogge monsoniche a New Delhi

 
ROMA
"No Green Pass", al via sit-in IoApro a Roma

"No Green Pass", al via sit-in IoApro a Roma

 
ROMA
Pioggia e venti violenti causati dal tifone In-Fa a Shanghai

Pioggia e venti violenti causati dal tifone In-Fa a Shanghai

 
ROMA
Dosi del vaccino cinese Sinopharm consegnate in Sri Lanka

Dosi del vaccino cinese Sinopharm consegnate in Sri Lanka

 
ROMA
Whirlpool: manifestazione lavoratori nel porto di Napoli

Whirlpool: manifestazione lavoratori nel porto di Napoli

 

Il Biancorosso

Preparazione
Bari calcio; Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

Bari calcio, Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIl fenomeno
Migranti: in 34 da martedì bloccati su una nave nel porto di Brindisi

Migranti: in 34 da martedì bloccati su una nave nel porto di Brindisi

 
Batviolenza domestica
Picchia moglie e figlio minorenne disabile, 52enne in carcere

Picchia moglie e figlio minorenne disabile, 52enne in carcere

 
TarantoSicurezza
Migranti, «agenti in servizio in hotspot sono eroi»

Migranti, «agenti in servizio in hotspot sono eroi»

 
FoggiaSicurezza
Aggredito autista bus a Foggia, colpito con una bottiglia

Aggredito autista bus a Foggia, colpito con una bottiglia

 
Potenzal'emergenza
Covid: da domani in Basilicata iter per vaccinare i ragazzi

Covid: da domani in Basilicata iter per vaccinare i ragazzi

 
BariFiamme altissime
Gravina, incendio in campi Murgia barese: da 16 ore canadair in azione

Gravina, incendio in campi Murgia barese: da 16 ore canadair in azione - LE FOTO

 
LecceSerie B
Lecce Calcio, arriva anche il  francese Valentin Gendrey

Lecce Calcio, arriva anche il  francese Valentin Gendrey

 
PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, Covid: 27 nuovi positivi su 586 tamponi

Basilicata, Covid: 27 nuovi positivi su 586 tamponi

 

i più letti

Caldo record in Puglia e Basilicata, a Lecce si toccano i 43 gradi

Caldo record in Puglia e Basilicata, a Lecce si toccano i 43 gradi

Morto lo pneumologo magliese De Donno: avviò la cura del plasma iperimmune

Morto il medico di origini salentine De Donno: avviò la cura del plasma iperimmune

«Ti scanno come un agnello»: un arresto per usura. Ecco i retroscena

«Ti scanno come un agnello»: un arresto per usura. Ecco i retroscena

Taranto, disabile abusata su bus: gli autisti dell'Amat non rispondono al gip

Taranto, disabile abusata su bus: gli autisti dell'Amat non rispondono al gip

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

ROMA

Vaccinazioni ai broker della Borsa di Karachi in Pakistan

Vaccinazioni ai broker della Borsa di Karachi in Pakistan

ROMA, 29 LUG - epa09376802 A Pakistani stock broker staff member receives a dose of vaccine against Covid-19 during Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi, Pakistan, 29 July 2021. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the COVID-19 disease. EPA/REHAN KHAN (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it