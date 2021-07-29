Il premier britannico Johnson al Global Education Summit
29 Luglio 2021
ROMA, 29 LUG - epa09377030 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Global Education Summit in London, Britain, 29 July 2021. The UK and Kenya are hosting the Education Summit in London where leaders from world governments have come together to make pledges to support work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories. EPA/ANDY RAIN (ANSA).
