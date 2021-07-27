Dosi del vaccino cinese Sinopharm consegnate in Sri Lanka

ROMA, 27 LUG - epaselect epa09369295 Sri Lankan workers unload a newly arrived shipment of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Medical Supplies Division in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 27 July 2021. According to the health ministry, the Chinese government donated 1.6 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka on 27 July 2021. Sri Lanka is currently using Oxford AstraZeneca, China's Sinopharm, Russian Sputnik V, and Moderna Covid -19 vaccines for the Vaccine rollout. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE (ANSA).