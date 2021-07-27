Martedì 27 Luglio 2021 | 18:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Sanitari no vax disertano incontro con Unità crisi Piemonte

Sanitari no vax disertano incontro con Unità crisi Piemonte

 
ROMA
Allagamento per le piogge monsoniche a New Delhi

Allagamento per le piogge monsoniche a New Delhi

 
ROMA
"No Green Pass", al via sit-in IoApro a Roma

"No Green Pass", al via sit-in IoApro a Roma

 
ROMA
Pioggia e venti violenti causati dal tifone In-Fa a Shanghai

Pioggia e venti violenti causati dal tifone In-Fa a Shanghai

 
ROMA
Dosi del vaccino cinese Sinopharm consegnate in Sri Lanka

Dosi del vaccino cinese Sinopharm consegnate in Sri Lanka

 
ROMA
Whirlpool: manifestazione lavoratori nel porto di Napoli

Whirlpool: manifestazione lavoratori nel porto di Napoli

 
ROMA
Incendi nella Sierra di Bellprat in Catalogna

Incendi nella Sierra di Bellprat in Catalogna

 
ROMA
Vigili del Fuoco in azione a Scano di Montiferro in Sardegna

Vigili del Fuoco in azione a Scano di Montiferro in Sardegna

 
ROMA
Roma, un turista si rinfresca in piazza di Spagna

Roma, un turista si rinfresca in piazza di Spagna

 
ROMA
Protesta antivaccino a San Sebastian, Spagna

Protesta antivaccino a San Sebastian, Spagna

 
ROMA
Una strada allagata a Manila

Una strada allagata a Manila

 

Il Biancorosso

Preparazione
Bari calcio; Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

Bari calcio, Belli: «Sono in una piazza che dà stimoli»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIl caso
Galatina, pestano un ragazzino per gelosia: in due nei guai

Galatina, pestano un ragazzino per gelosia: in due nei guai

 
BrindisiLa protesta
Ostuni, turisti multati al parcheggio dei bus: «Una trappola»

Ostuni, turisti multati al parcheggio dei bus: «Una trappola»

 
TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva: Legambiente, fondi transizione per decarbonizzare

Ex Ilva: Legambiente, fondi transizione per decarbonizzare

 
FoggiaIl degrado
Gargano, nel cuore della Foresta Umbra il museo-apocalisse

Gargano, nel cuore della Foresta Umbra il museo-apocalisse

 
PotenzaIl bollettino
Basilicata, Covid: 29 positivi su 806 tamponi esaminati

Basilicata, Covid: 29 positivi su 806 tamponi esaminati

 
BariRegione
Puglia: il Consiglio approva legge su «fuoco prescritto»

Puglia: il Consiglio approva legge su «fuoco prescritto»

 
BatLa cerimonia
Trani, il ministro Lamorgese inaugura la caserma dei carabinieri

Trani, il ministro Lamorgese inaugura la caserma dei carabinieri

 
PotenzaRiconoscimento
Potenza, salvò la vita a una donna infartuata

Potenza, salvò la vita a una donna infartuata

 

i più letti

La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

La cassiera reagisce e aggredisce il bandito - IL VIDEO -

Benny Pilato torna a casa «Ho fatto una gara orribile» Ma che ho fatto?',il grande flop della piccola Pilato

Benny Pilato torna a casa «Ho fatto una gara orribile»

Can Yaman manda in visibilio i fan a Gallipoli

Can Yaman manda in visibilio i fan a Gallipoli - IL VIDEO

Dispositivo contro l'obesità made in Calimera sbarca in borsa: sarà quotata a New York

Dispositivo contro l'obesità made in Calimera sbarca in borsa: sarà quotata a New York

Puglia, ultimi dati relativi ai contagi

Covid, in Puglia  132 positivi e un decesso

ROMA

Dosi del vaccino cinese Sinopharm consegnate in Sri Lanka

Dosi del vaccino cinese Sinopharm consegnate in Sri Lanka

ROMA, 27 LUG - epaselect epa09369295 Sri Lankan workers unload a newly arrived shipment of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Medical Supplies Division in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 27 July 2021. According to the health ministry, the Chinese government donated 1.6 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka on 27 July 2021. Sri Lanka is currently using Oxford AstraZeneca, China's Sinopharm, Russian Sputnik V, and Moderna Covid -19 vaccines for the Vaccine rollout. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it