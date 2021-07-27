Pioggia e venti violenti causati dal tifone In-Fa a Shanghai

ROMA, 27 LUG - epa09370880 A boy walks on the Bund during the heavy winds and rain caused by "In-Fa" typhoon in Shanghai, China, 27 July 2021. After the typhoon Cempaka hit South China on 20 July and heavy rain in Central China causing flooding on 21 July, Shanghai braces for the typhoon In-Fa. According to the China Meteorological Administration report, In-Fa landed on 26 July in Zhoushan city, a major port in East China. The In-Fa is moving northwest, sweeping true Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI (ANSA).