Sabato 24 Luglio 2021 | 20:39

ROMA
Roma, un turista si rinfresca in piazza di Spagna

ROMA
Protesta antivaccino a San Sebastian, Spagna

ROMA
Il nuovo Istituto Ortopedico Galeazzi in costruzione a Rho

ROMA
Una strada allagata a Manila

ROMA
Usa, il presidente Joe Biden ad Arlington

ROMA
Campi Bisenzio, corteo a sostegno dei dipendenti Gkn

ROMA
Protesta fuori il National Stadium a Tokyo

ROMA
Tumori: Piemonte e VdA rinnovano rete oncologica

ROMA
Vaccini: Zingaretti, ringrazio Draghi per suo impegno netto

ROMA
Presentazione Master Comunicazione Identità Territoriali

ROMA
Alla Farnesina presentazione 'Lezioni sciasciane nel mondo'

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Focolaio tra i giocatori del Bari: predisposto il trasferimento dei 9 positivi

LecceIl caso
Nardò, in centinaia a ballare senza mascherina: 5 giorni di chiusura per il Ficodindia

PotenzaAmbiente
Turismo, San Fele ci spera: «Vanno aperte tutte le cascate»

BariL'incendio
Bari, rogo in azienda edile tra San Paolo e zona Stanic

HomeLotta al virus
Green Pass: è corsa al vaccino. Ma nelle piazze pugliesi c'è la protesta dei no vax. I cortei a Bari e Foggia VD/FT

MateraL'accordo
Comuni: firmata intesa Maratea-Matera, programmi comuni

Brindisiambiente
Brindisi, serbatoio Edison Gnl: No del Comune è danno per l’ambiente e la Puglia

TarantoAmbiente
Taranto, video-trappole in azione contro gli incivili

BatOra è in cella
Barletta, detenuto ai domiciliari coltivava droga

In fiamme la pineta di Alimini: paura tra i bagnanti

De Benedictis: «Chiariello mi dava 100-200 euro al mese per correggere i suoi atti»

Turismo in Puglia, Ferragni e Fedez in vacanza a Fasano

Io giovane di Molfetta prigioniero a Malta

Covid: in Puglia 138 nuovi casi e nessun decesso

ROMA

Protesta antivaccino a San Sebastian, Spagna

ROMA, 24 LUG - epa09362226 A demonstrator carries a fake screen covering his head with a banner reading 'They Manipulate your Mind' as he takes part in an anti-vaccine rally in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, 24 July 2021. Several deniers of COVID-19 pandemic protested against vaccination and they are against the use of face masks. EPA/Juan Herrero Juan Herrero/ (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
