Giovedì 22 Luglio 2021 | 20:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
La presidente Bce Christine Lagarde in conferenza stampa

La presidente Bce Christine Lagarde in conferenza stampa

 
ROMA
I funerali dell'attore Libero De Rienzo

I funerali dell'attore Libero De Rienzo

 
ROMA
Cerimonia per le vittime dell'attacco terroristico di Utoya

Cerimonia per le vittime dell'attacco terroristico di Utoya

 
ROMA
Bus precipita a Capri: un morto e feriti

Bus precipita a Capri: un morto e feriti

 
ROMA
Manifestazione a Roma dei lavoratori di Whirlpool

Manifestazione a Roma dei lavoratori di Whirlpool

 
ROMA
Angela Merkel all'incontro stampa al Bundespressekonferenz

Angela Merkel all'incontro stampa al Bundespressekonferenz

 
I danni dei forti temporali nella Germania occidentale

I danni dei forti temporali nella Germania occidentale

 
ROMA
G8 dopo venti anni si ritorna alla Diaz

G8 dopo venti anni si ritorna alla Diaz

 
ROMA
Il poliedrico artista cinese Ai Weiwei

Il poliedrico artista cinese Ai Weiwei

 
ROMA
Gran caldo Londra, persone si rinfrescano a Trafalgar Square

Gran caldo Londra, persone si rinfrescano a Trafalgar Square

 
ROMA
Ucciso in piazza, arrestato assessore di Voghera

Ucciso in piazza, arrestato assessore di Voghera

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Calcio: Bari, ritiro con allenamenti individuali

Calcio: Bari, ritiro con allenamenti individuali

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24Il fatto
Andria, a Casa Accoglienza vaccinati minori, persone senza fissa dimora e migranti

Andria, a Casa Accoglienza vaccinati minori, persone senza fissa dimora e migranti

 
Leccenel salento
In fiamme la pineta di Alimini: paura tra i bagnanti

In fiamme la pineta di Alimini: paura tra i bagnanti

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, perseguita i genitori, uomo agli arresti domiciliari

Potenza, perseguita i genitori, uomo agli arresti domiciliari

 
Tarantoqualità della vita
Taranto, rinasce il quartiere Salinella per i Giochi del Mediterraneo

Taranto, rinasce il quartiere Salinella per i Giochi del Mediterraneo

 
Baril'area verde autogestita
Bari, incendio nel Parco Gargasole

Bari, incendio nel Parco Gargasole

 
Foggiacriminalità
Rapine a supermercato e tabaccheria: tre arresti a Foggia

Rapine a supermercato e tabaccheria: tre arresti a Foggia

 
MateraAmbiente violato
Matera, sotto chiave il cimitero abusivo delle auto

Matera, sotto chiave il cimitero abusivo delle auto

 
BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

Francavilla Fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

 

i più letti

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»

Covid, 139 i nuovi casi positivi in Puglia

Covid, 139 i nuovi casi positivi in Puglia

Da Martina Franca a Roma, grande festa per i 50 anni di Beppe Convertini

Da Martina Franca a Roma, grande festa per i 50 anni di Beppe Convertini

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione

ROMA

La presidente Bce Christine Lagarde in conferenza stampa

La presidente Bce Christine Lagarde in conferenza stampa

ROMA, 22 LUG - epa09358330 A handout photo made available by the European Central Bank (ECB) shows ECB President Christine Lagarde addressing a press conference at the ECB headquartes in Frankfurt am Main, 22 July 2021. EPA/SANZIANA PERJU / ECB HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it