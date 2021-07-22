Giovedì 22 Luglio 2021 | 18:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
La presidente Bce Christine Lagarde in conferenza stampa

La presidente Bce Christine Lagarde in conferenza stampa

 
ROMA
I funerali dell'attore Libero De Rienzo

I funerali dell'attore Libero De Rienzo

 
ROMA
Cerimonia per le vittime dell'attacco terroristico di Utoya

Cerimonia per le vittime dell'attacco terroristico di Utoya

 
ROMA
Bus precipita a Capri: un morto e feriti

Bus precipita a Capri: un morto e feriti

 
ROMA
Manifestazione a Roma dei lavoratori di Whirlpool

Manifestazione a Roma dei lavoratori di Whirlpool

 
ROMA
Angela Merkel all'incontro stampa al Bundespressekonferenz

Angela Merkel all'incontro stampa al Bundespressekonferenz

 
I danni dei forti temporali nella Germania occidentale

I danni dei forti temporali nella Germania occidentale

 
ROMA
G8 dopo venti anni si ritorna alla Diaz

G8 dopo venti anni si ritorna alla Diaz

 
ROMA
Il poliedrico artista cinese Ai Weiwei

Il poliedrico artista cinese Ai Weiwei

 
ROMA
Gran caldo Londra, persone si rinfrescano a Trafalgar Square

Gran caldo Londra, persone si rinfrescano a Trafalgar Square

 
ROMA
Ucciso in piazza, arrestato assessore di Voghera

Ucciso in piazza, arrestato assessore di Voghera

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Calcio: Bari, ritiro con allenamenti individuali

Calcio: Bari, ritiro con allenamenti individuali

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoqualità della vita
Taranto, rinasce il quartiere Salinella per i Giochi del Mediterraneo

Taranto, rinasce il quartiere Salinella per i Giochi del Mediterraneo

 
Baril'area verde autogestita
Bari, incendio nel Parco Gargasole

Bari, incendio nel Parco Gargasole

 
Potenzaopere pubbliche
Tito - Brienza, Merra: «Lavori procedono speditamente» 

Tito - Brienza, Merra: «Lavori procedono speditamente»

 
Foggiacriminalità
Rapine a supermercato e tabaccheria: tre arresti a Foggia

Rapine a supermercato e tabaccheria: tre arresti a Foggia

 
BatLa sentenza
Minacce ai testimoni, condanne dimezzate per due ex pm di Trani

Minacce ai testimoni, condanne dimezzate per due ex pm di Trani

 
MateraAmbiente violato
Matera, sotto chiave il cimitero abusivo delle auto

Matera, sotto chiave il cimitero abusivo delle auto

 
LecceEdilizia
Lecce, 30 milioni per 130 nuovi alloggi all'Ex Galateo e Santa Rosa

Lecce, 30 milioni per 130 nuovi alloggi all'Ex Galateo e Santa Rosa

 
BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

Francavilla Fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

 

i più letti

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»

Covid, 139 i nuovi casi positivi in Puglia

Covid, 139 i nuovi casi positivi in Puglia

Da Martina Franca a Roma, grande festa per i 50 anni di Beppe Convertini

Da Martina Franca a Roma, grande festa per i 50 anni di Beppe Convertini

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione

ROMA

Cerimonia per le vittime dell'attacco terroristico di Utoya

Cerimonia per le vittime dell'attacco terroristico di Utoya

ROMA, 22 LUG - epaselect epa09358177 (L-R) Governing Mayor of Oslo Raymond Johansen, Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) president Peggy Hessen, Labour Party member Thorbjorn Jagland, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit attend a memorial service for the victims of the 2011 terrorist attacks, on Utoya, outside Oslo, Norway, 22 July 2021. Norway is commemorating the event that killed 77 people at the Government Office Complex in Oslo and on the island of Utoya. National memorial events will be held throughout the day in Oslo and in the municipality of Hole. EPA/BEATE OMA DAHLE NORWAY OUT (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it