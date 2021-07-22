Giovedì 22 Luglio 2021 | 16:53

Bus precipita a Capri: un morto e feriti

ROMA
Manifestazione a Roma dei lavoratori di Whirlpool

ROMA
Angela Merkel all'incontro stampa al Bundespressekonferenz

I danni dei forti temporali nella Germania occidentale

ROMA
G8 dopo venti anni si ritorna alla Diaz

ROMA
Il poliedrico artista cinese Ai Weiwei

ROMA
Gran caldo Londra, persone si rinfrescano a Trafalgar Square

ROMA
Ucciso in piazza, arrestato assessore di Voghera

ROMA
Distanziamento sociale in spiaggia a Torrevieja in Spagna

ROMA
Anniversario dell'attacco terroristico a Utoya in Norvegia

ROMA
Forti piogge a Makati, nelle Filippine

Calcio: Bari, ritiro con allenamenti individuali

TarantoAcciaierie di Italia
Taranto, Ex Ilva, Tar: ora il Ministero concluda riesame ex Batteria 12

PotenzaLa novità
Basilicata, ammessi progetti Pnrr per comuni di Potenza e Matera

Barila denuncia
Bari, nuova stazione e vecchie abitudini: niente edicola, niente giornali

Foggiacriminalità
Rapine a supermercato e tabaccheria: tre arresti a Foggia

BatLa sentenza
Minacce ai testimoni, condanne dimezzate per due ex pm di Trani

MateraAmbiente violato
Matera, sotto chiave il cimitero abusivo delle auto

LecceEdilizia
Lecce, 30 milioni per 130 nuovi alloggi all'Ex Galateo e Santa Rosa

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari

Covid, 139 i nuovi casi positivi in Puglia

Da Martina Franca a Roma, grande festa per i 50 anni di Beppe Convertini

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Angela Merkel all'incontro stampa al Bundespressekonferenz

ROMA, 22 LUG - epa09357912 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) leaves next to the deputy spokeswoman of the German government Ulrike Demmer (R) after her annual press conference at Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin, Germany, 22 July 2021. The traditional media briefing usually takes place during summer time. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN (ANSA).

