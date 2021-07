Il poliedrico artista cinese Ai Weiwei

ROMA, 21 LUG - epa09356537 Chinese artist Ai Weiwei poses to present the exhibition 'Interlacing' at the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto, Portugal, 19 July 2021 (issued 21 July 2021). The exhibition will run from July 23, and includes the first public display of the piece 'Pequi Vinagreiro', more than 30 meters high. EPA/ESTELA SILVA (ANSA).