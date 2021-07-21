Anniversario dell'attacco terroristico a Utoya in Norvegia

ROMA, 21 LUG - epa09356255 (FILE) - The cafe building on Utoya, Norway, 17 June 2021 (reissued 21 July 2021). The place has been preserved much as it was during the terrorist attack. Visitors to what is now a memorial and learning center can still see bullet holes in the wall and the furniture is unchanged. Norway marks 10 years since 22 July 2011, when 77 people were killed by an act of terrorism, 8 in the governmental quarters in Oslo, and 69 at the Social Democratic Youth party's summer camp on the island of Utoya. EPA/Hakon Mosvold Larsen NORWAY OUT (ANSA).