Mercoledì 21 Luglio 2021 | 14:42

ROMA
Anniversario dell'attacco terroristico a Utoya in Norvegia

Anniversario dell'attacco terroristico a Utoya in Norvegia

 
ROMA
Distanziamento sociale in spiaggia a Torrevieja in Spagna

Distanziamento sociale in spiaggia a Torrevieja in Spagna

 
ROMA
Forti piogge a Makati, nelle Filippine

Forti piogge a Makati, nelle Filippine

 
ROMA
I reali del Belgio celebrano la Giornata Nazionale

I reali del Belgio celebrano la Giornata Nazionale

 
ROMA
Bulgaria, prima sessione del nuovo Parlamento

Bulgaria, prima sessione del nuovo Parlamento

 
Lavoratori Whirpool bloccano binari alta velocità a Napoli

Lavoratori Whirpool bloccano binari alta velocità a Napoli

 
Un soldato di Cipro alla commemorazione per i caduti del '74

Un soldato di Cipro alla commemorazione per i caduti del '74

 
La polizia nelle strade di Sydney vuote a causa del lockdown

La polizia nelle strade di Sydney vuote a causa del lockdown

 
Operatori della Croce Rossa tra i senzatetto di Torino

Operatori della Croce Rossa tra i senzatetto di Torino

 
Mussulmani celebrano l'Eid Al-Adha a Beirut

Mussulmani celebrano l'Eid Al-Adha a Beirut

 
ROMA
Arriva il 'Freedom day' a Londra

Arriva il 'Freedom day' a Londra

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio, il presidente De Laurentiis in ritiro a Londrone

Bari calcio, il presidente De Laurentiis in ritiro a Londrone

 

Foggianel foggiano
Maltrattata compagna per anni, non potrà più avvicinarla

Maltrattata compagna per anni, non potrà più avvicinarla

 
Potenzacovid
Basilicata, 29 positivi su 567 tamponi esaminati

Basilicata, 29 positivi su 567 tamponi esaminati

 
LecceMovida fuorilegge
Maxi assembramenti, chiusi due locali notturni a San Nicola e Taviano

Maxi assembramenti, chiusi due locali notturni a Sannicola e Taviano

 
HomeCovid
Traghetto arrivato dalla Grecia fermo al porto di Brindisi: equipaggio positivo dopo i tamponi

Traghetto arrivato dalla Grecia fermo al porto di Brindisi: equipaggio positivo dopo i tamponi - La Asl: «Nessun contagio tra i passeggeri»

 
BatDroga
Canosa, lancia la cocaina dal balcone: arrestato

Canosa, lancia la cocaina dal balcone: arrestato

 
BariAmbiente
Locorotondo, sequestrati autolavaggio e discarica abusivi

Locorotondo, sequestrati autolavaggio e discarica abusivi

 
TarantoLa curiosità
Taranto, da oggi il defibrillatore arriva con il drone

Taranto, da oggi il defibrillatore arriva con il drone

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, giacenza di vino lucani pari a «150 mila ettolitri» a causa della pandemia e del lockdown

Potenza, giacenza di vino lucano per «150 mila ettolitri»: colpa di pandemia e lockdown

 

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»

Puglia, sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19 coronavirus

Puglia, su 7.764 test sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Antonio Conte in vacanza a Capitolo: la foto con i fan

Antonio Conte in vacanza a Capitolo: la foto con i fan

ROMA

Anniversario dell'attacco terroristico a Utoya in Norvegia

Anniversario dell'attacco terroristico a Utoya in Norvegia

ROMA, 21 LUG - epa09356255 (FILE) - The cafe building on Utoya, Norway, 17 June 2021 (reissued 21 July 2021). The place has been preserved much as it was during the terrorist attack. Visitors to what is now a memorial and learning center can still see bullet holes in the wall and the furniture is unchanged. Norway marks 10 years since 22 July 2011, when 77 people were killed by an act of terrorism, 8 in the governmental quarters in Oslo, and 69 at the Social Democratic Youth party's summer camp on the island of Utoya. EPA/Hakon Mosvold Larsen NORWAY OUT (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
