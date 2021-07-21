I reali del Belgio celebrano la Giornata Nazionale

ROMA, 21 LUG - epa09356084 King Philippe (R) and Queen Mathilde of Belgium arrive to attend the 'Te Deum' mass at the St. Michael and St. Gudula Cathedral on the occasion of the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2021. The Belgian National Day celebrated annually on 21 July marks the day that King Leopold I of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld took the oath as first king of the Belgians in 1831. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ (ANSA).