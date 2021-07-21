Bulgaria, prima sessione del nuovo Parlamento

ROMA, 21 LUG - epa09356087 The honour guard stand in front of the building of the Parliament before the first session in Sofia, Bulgaria, 21 July 2021. The Bulgarian parliament, which withdrew from the early elections on 11 July, is constituted on 21 July with six parties, without an easy combination of majorities and a difficult composition of a stable Council of Ministers. EPA/VASSIL DONEV (ANSA).