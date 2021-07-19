L'ambasciata afgana a Islamabad

ROMA, 19 LUG - epa09353242 Private security stand guard outside the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, 19 July 2021. Afghanistan on 18 July, called back its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan over the alleged abduction of the Afghan envoys daughter. Ambassador Najibullah Alikhils daughter, Silsila, was reportedly abducted on 16 July from Islamabads commercial area by unidentified persons who also allegedly subjected her to torture. EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD SOHAIL SHAHZAD/ (ANSA).