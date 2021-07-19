Incidente autobus in Pakistan, 33 morti e 35 feriti

ROMA, 19 LUG - epa09353139 People gather around the wreckage of a bus after an accident in Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan, 19 July 2021. At least 33 people died and another 35 were injured on 19 July, in a bus accident near Dera Ghazi Khan. The bus collided with a truck on the Indus highway near the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in the early hours of 19 July. EPA/FAISAL KAREEM FAISAL KAREEM/ (ANSA).