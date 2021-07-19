I preparativi per il Eid al-Adha durante l'epoca Covid

ROMA, 19 LUG - epa09352922 A groups of people collect water in a bucket from the water tank for their cattle to drink as they display sacrificial animals for sale ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha at a local makeshift livestock market amid the coronavirus pandemic in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 19 July 2021. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM MONIRUL ALAM/ (ANSA).