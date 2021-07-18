Un dromedario in vendita nel mercato del bestiame di Lahore

ROMA, 18 LUG - epa09351747 Sacrificial animals are put on sale at a local cattle market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha, in Lahore, Pakistan, 18 July 2021.? Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest? place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and on?e for the poor and needy. EPA/RAHAT DAR RAHAT DAR/ (ANSA).