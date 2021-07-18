Corteo dei cubano-statunitensi a Miami

ROMA, 18 LUG - epa09351323 Cuban-Americans participate in a demonstration to show support for protesters in Cuba, in front of the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida, USA, 17 July 2021. Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in Cuba on 11 July to protests the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, as well as shortages of commodities on the island. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/ (ANSA).