Donne bielorusse durante una manifestazione antigovernativa

ROMA, 18 LUG - epa09351885 Belarusian women wearing clothes and holding umbrellas in colours of a Belarusian protest flag, march during a demonstration against the government and Belarusian President Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, 18 July 2021. Despite torture, arrests and criminal cases for having and showing symbols in national colours, Belarusian women continue to protest. According to the participants, the walk calls for empathy and solidarity with the victims of the ongoing repressions. EPA/STR STR/ (ANSA).