Poliziotti in tenuta antisommossa a Bangkok

ROMA, 18 LUG - epa09352153 A mock shrouded dead body placed in front of the anti-riot police officers line by the anti-government protester during they march to the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 July 2021. Hundreds of anti-government protesters return to the street protest amid a surge of COVID-19 cases to press their demands for the resignation of the Thai Prime Minister, calling for reduction to military budget and of the monarchy, while also including claims for the provision of appropriate COVID-19 vaccines to Thai people. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK (ANSA).