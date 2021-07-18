Presidente brasiliano Bolsonaro esce dall'ospedale

ROMA, 18 LUG - epa09351989 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivers remarks after he was discharged from Vila Nova Star Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 18 July 2021. Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia on 14 July for chronic hiccups and abdominal pain and transferred to Sao Paulo the same day to treat an intestinal obstruction. EPA/Sebastiao Moreira Sebastiao Moreira/ (ANSA).