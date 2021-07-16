Spagna, primo trapianto su un paziente Covid

ROMA, 16 LUG - epa09348159 Jordi Soriano, 51, the first covid patient in Spain who has undergone a successful lung transplant, after being infected in the third wave of the pandemic and spending more than four months in the ICU, take some exercises as he is recovering at the Vall d'Hebron hospital, Barcelona, in Spain, 16 July 2021. EPA/MARTA PEREZ (ANSA).