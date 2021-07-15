Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021 | 13:00

Manifestazione operai Whirlpool all'aeroporto di Napoli

Manifestazione operai Whirlpool all'aeroporto di Napoli

 
ROMA
Incontro tra i primi ministri greco e lituano

Incontro tra i primi ministri greco e lituano

 
ROMA
Il re Felipe VI ricorda le vittime del Covid

Il re Felipe VI ricorda le vittime del Covid

 
ROMA
Israele, il premier Naftali Bennett in conferenza stampa

Israele, il premier Naftali Bennett in conferenza stampa

 
ROMA
Brigitte Macron posa per un selfie alla parata del 14 Luglio

Brigitte Macron posa per un selfie alla parata del 14 Luglio

 
ROMA
Allagamenti in Renania Settentrionale-Vestfalia

Allagamenti in Renania Settentrionale-Vestfalia

 
ROMA
''Colloqui con il cancelliere'' con Angela Merkel

''Colloqui con il cancelliere'' con Angela Merkel

 
ROMA
Il presidente Macron alla parata per la Festa Nazionale

Il presidente Macron alla parata per la Festa Nazionale

 
ROMA
Parata militare a Parigi per la Festa nazionale

Parata militare a Parigi per la Festa nazionale

 
ROMA
Vaccinazione degli studenti a Dili in Timor Est

Vaccinazione degli studenti a Dili in Timor Est

 
ROMA
Chalamet e Swinton a Cannes con The French Dispatch

Chalamet e Swinton a Cannes con The French Dispatch

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'incidente
Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

Lecce, ingrana la prima e finisce nel bar - L'ALTRO VIDEO -

 
BariCondannate anche due società
Bari, incidente mortale sul lavoro: quattro condanne

Bari, incidente mortale sul lavoro: quattro condanne

 
BariIn elicottero
San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

San Severo, bimbo ferito nell'agguato trasferito a Bari

 
TarantoAmbiente
Ex Ilva, «Una nuova ordinanza per fermare gli impianti dell'area a caldo»

Ex Ilva, «Una nuova ordinanza per fermare gli impianti dell'area a caldo»

 
PotenzaTurismo
Potenza, cinque milioni alle aziende lucane

Potenza, cinque milioni alle aziende lucane

 
BrindisiStudi
UniSalento apre corso di laurea «green» per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile a Mesagne

UniSalento apre corso di laurea «green» per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile a Mesagne

 
BatL'incidente
Ambulanza

Trinitapoli, scontro tra auto: un morto e tre feriti

 
PotenzaRegione Basilicata
Potenza, Energia: più introiti da derivazioni idroelettriche

Potenza, Energia: più introiti da derivazioni idroelettriche

 

ROMA, 15 LUG - epa09345482 Spain's King Felipe VI (C-R) delivers a speech during the second official ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Royal Palace, in Madrid, Spain, 15 July 2021. Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia chair the ceremony in memory of the victims of the infectious disease, especially recalling the health workers who died in one year and four months since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA/CHEMA MOYA (ANSA).

