Il re Felipe VI ricorda le vittime del Covid

ROMA
15 Luglio 2021
ROMA, 15 LUG - epa09345482 Spain's King Felipe VI (C-R) delivers a speech during the second official ceremony to pay tribute to the victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Royal Palace, in Madrid, Spain, 15 July 2021. Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia chair the ceremony in memory of the victims of the infectious disease, especially recalling the health workers who died in one year and four months since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA/CHEMA MOYA (ANSA).
