ROMA
Israele, il premier Naftali Bennett in conferenza stampa

Israele, il premier Naftali Bennett in conferenza stampa

 
ROMA
Brigitte Macron posa per un selfie alla parata del 14 Luglio

Brigitte Macron posa per un selfie alla parata del 14 Luglio

 
ROMA
Allagamenti in Renania Settentrionale-Vestfalia

Allagamenti in Renania Settentrionale-Vestfalia

 
ROMA
''Colloqui con il cancelliere'' con Angela Merkel

''Colloqui con il cancelliere'' con Angela Merkel

 
ROMA
Il presidente Macron alla parata per la Festa Nazionale

Il presidente Macron alla parata per la Festa Nazionale

 
ROMA
Parata militare a Parigi per la Festa nazionale

Parata militare a Parigi per la Festa nazionale

 
ROMA
Vaccinazione degli studenti a Dili in Timor Est

Vaccinazione degli studenti a Dili in Timor Est

 
ROMA
Chalamet e Swinton a Cannes con The French Dispatch

Chalamet e Swinton a Cannes con The French Dispatch

 
Tom Hiddleston alla premiere di Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston alla premiere di Thor: Ragnarok

 
ROMA
L'attore iraniano Amir Jadidi a Cannes

L'attore iraniano Amir Jadidi a Cannes

 
ROMA
Torino 'imbiancata' dalla grandine

Torino 'imbiancata' dalla grandine

 

Serie C
Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

Bari calcio: ufficializzato il nuovo staff tecnico

 

Covid news h 24Lotta al virus
Vaccini in Puglia, l'hub di Valenzano è un forno: attese lunghissime, funzionano solo 3 postazioni su 6

Vaccini in Puglia, l'hub di Valenzano è un forno: attese lunghissime, funzionano solo 3 postazioni su 6

 
PotenzaIl fatto
Potenza, Cassazione annulla sentenza riesame dell'arresto avvocato Antonio Albanese

Potenza, Cassazione annulla sentenza riesame dell'arresto avvocato Antonio Albanese

 
TarantoIl caso
Porti: carenze di sicurezza, nave sottoposta a fermo a Taranto

Porti: carenze di sicurezza, nave sottoposta a fermo a Taranto

 
BrindisiAlla presenza dei genitori
Francavilla, cerimonia per ricordare un eroe dei carabinieri

Francavilla, cerimonia per ricordare un eroe dei carabinieri

 
LecceMusicisti-girovaghi da tutto il mondo
Lecce, artisti di strada si esibiscono tra piazze e corsi principali

Lecce, artisti di strada si esibiscono tra piazze e corsi principali

 
PotenzaRegione Basilicata
Potenza, Energia: più introiti da derivazioni idroelettriche

Potenza, Energia: più introiti da derivazioni idroelettriche

 
Foggial'inchiesta
San Severo, quattro omicidi, c’è un legame?

San Severo, quattro omicidi, c'è un legame?

 
BatIl caso
Murgia, pericolo cinghiali «Necessario abbatterli»

Murgia, pericolo cinghiali «Necessario abbatterli»

 

Brindisi, artigiano muore punto da un insetto

Brindisi, falegname muore punto da un insetto

Bari e Foggia, toccati i 41 gradi. Ma nel week end arriva la pioggia

Bari e Foggia, toccati i 41 gradi. Ma nel week end arriva la pioggia

«Troppi i pugliesi non vaccinati: vietiamone l'accesso in luoghi pubblici»

«Troppi i pugliesi non vaccinati: vietiamone l'accesso in luoghi pubblici»

Covid Puglia, su 7527 tamponi 97 positivi e un decesso

Covid Puglia, su 7527 tamponi 97 positivi e un decesso. Lopalco: «Nuovi casi legati alla variante Delta»

Covid, la denuncia di una famiglia salentina: «300 studenti bloccati a Dubai»

Covid, la denuncia di una famiglia salentina: «300 studenti bloccati a Dubai: tra loro i nostri figli»

ROMA

Israele, il premier Naftali Bennett in conferenza stampa

Israele, il premier Naftali Bennett in conferenza stampa

ROMA, 14 LUG - epa09344281 Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference regarding the COVID-19 situation in Israel at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 July 2021. Bennett said the government can deal with the current outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant without new lockdowns, urging the citizens to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated. EPA/ABIR SULTAN (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
