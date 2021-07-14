Israele, il premier Naftali Bennett in conferenza stampa

ROMA, 14 LUG - epa09344281 Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference regarding the COVID-19 situation in Israel at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 July 2021. Bennett said the government can deal with the current outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant without new lockdowns, urging the citizens to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated. EPA/ABIR SULTAN (ANSA).