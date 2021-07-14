Allagamenti in Renania Settentrionale-Vestfalia

ROMA, 14 LUG - epa09343835 Heavy rain flooded numerous streets and basements of residential houses in Hagen, Germany, 14 July 2021. Large parts of North Rhine-Westphalia were hit by heavy, continuous rain on Tuesday evening. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the rain is not expected to let up until 15 July. The Rhine level has risen significantly in recent days. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL (ANSA).