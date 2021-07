Vaccinazione degli studenti a Dili in Timor Est

ROMA, 14 LUG - epa09343472 A healthcare worker injects a dose of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine on a student during a vaccination drive in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 14 July 2021. East Timor has recorded more than 9,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA/ANTONIO DASIPARU (ANSA).