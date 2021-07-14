Parata militare a Parigi per la Festa nazionale

Il presidente Macron alla parata per la Festa Nazionale
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, su 7527 tamponi 97 positivi e un decesso. Lopalco: «Nuovi casi legati alla variante Delta»
ROMA
14 Luglio 2021
ROMA, 14 LUG - epa09343598 Troops walk down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, 14 July 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of coronavirus fears. EPA/MICHEL EULER / POOL MAXPPP OUT (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su