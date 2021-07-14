Parata militare a Parigi per la Festa nazionale

ROMA, 14 LUG - epa09343598 Troops walk down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, 14 July 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of coronavirus fears. EPA/MICHEL EULER / POOL MAXPPP OUT (ANSA).