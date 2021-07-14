Il presidente Macron alla parata per la Festa Nazionale

ROMA, 14 LUG - epa09343522 French President Emmanuel Macron (C) reviews the troops during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, 14 July 2021. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of coronavirus fears. EPA/MICHEL EULER / POOL MAXPPP OUT (ANSA).