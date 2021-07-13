L'attore iraniano Amir Jadidi a Cannes
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe
Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi, tasso di positività allo 0,4%. Lopalco: «Inviteremo gli scettici a vaccinarsi»
ROMA
13 Luglio 2021
ROMA, 13 LUG - epa09342390 Iranian actor Amir Jadidi waves as he arrives for the screening of 'Ghahreman' (A Hero) during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 13 July 2021. The festival runs from 06 to 17 July. EPA/Sebastien Nogier (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su