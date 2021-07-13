Martedì 13 Luglio 2021 | 17:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
L'attore iraniano Amir Jadidi a Cannes

L'attore iraniano Amir Jadidi a Cannes

 
Tom Hiddleston alla premiere di Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston alla premiere di Thor: Ragnarok

 
ROMA
Chalamet e Swinton a Cannes con The French Dispatch

Chalamet e Swinton a Cannes con The French Dispatch

 
ROMA
Torino 'imbiancata' dalla grandine

Torino 'imbiancata' dalla grandine

 
ROMA
Sanità, manifestazione davanti Palazzo Lombardia

Sanità, manifestazione davanti Palazzo Lombardia

 
ROMA
Vaccinazioni di massa a Bangkok

Vaccinazioni di massa a Bangkok

 
ROMA
Restrizioni anti-Covid in un cinema a Taipei

Restrizioni anti-Covid in un cinema a Taipei

 
ROMA
52.ma Fiera del Libro al Cairo

52.ma Fiera del Libro al Cairo

 
ROMA
I Reali di Spagna visitano Roncisvalle

I Reali di Spagna visitano Roncisvalle

 
ROMA
Covid, lockdown a Bangkok

Covid, lockdown a Bangkok

 
ROMA
Vaccinazioni anti-Covid a Colombo in Sri Lanka

Vaccinazioni anti-Covid a Colombo in Sri Lanka

 

Il Biancorosso

il mercato
Bari, cantiere sempre aperto: ora spunta la torre Cheddira

Bari, cantiere sempre aperto: ora spunta la torre Cheddira

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

GdM.TVA Vico Garganico
Il Gargano va a fuoco: canadair in azione, ma c'è troppo vento

Il Gargano va a fuoco: canadair in azione, ma c'è troppo vento per sedare le fiamme

 
LecceLotta alla droga
Gallipoli, si fingevano ambulanti per spacciare: beccati dai poliziotti in costume da bagno

Gallipoli, si fingevano ambulanti per spacciare: beccati dai poliziotti in costume da bagno

 
Baril'udienza
Popolare Bari: ammessi i soci come parte civile

Popolare Bari: ammessi i soci come parte civile

 
Tarantola crisi
Povertà, a Taranto torna «spesa sospesa»

Povertà, a Taranto torna «spesa sospesa»

 
Potenzarionero in vulture
Toka e Gaudianello: la guerra dell’acqua

Toka e Gaudianello: la guerra dell’acqua

 
Materavittoria dell'oipa
Annullata l'ordinanza contro cani in piazza

Annullata l'ordinanza contro cani in piazza

 
BrindisiIl caso
Restauro colonna romana, è ancora contesa tra Lecce e Brindisi

Restauro colonna romana, è ancora contesa tra Lecce e Brindisi

 
Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

 

i più letti

Foggia, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: pregiudicato ucciso a colpi di pistola

San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi. Il tasso di positività è 0,4%

Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi, tasso di positività allo 0,4%. Lopalco: «Inviteremo gli scettici a vaccinarsi»

Ucciso a San Severo durante i festeggiamenti azzurri: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni

Ucciso a San Severo: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni. Il sindaco: «Una ferocia bestiale»

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

ROMA

L'attore iraniano Amir Jadidi a Cannes

L'attore iraniano Amir Jadidi a Cannes

ROMA, 13 LUG - epa09342390 Iranian actor Amir Jadidi waves as he arrives for the screening of 'Ghahreman' (A Hero) during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 13 July 2021. The festival runs from 06 to 17 July. EPA/Sebastien Nogier (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it