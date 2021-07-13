Restrizioni anti-Covid in un cinema a Taipei

Sanità, manifestazione davanti Palazzo Lombardia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe
Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi, tasso di positività allo 0,4%. Lopalco: «Inviteremo gli scettici a vaccinarsi»
ROMA
13 Luglio 2021
ROMA, 13 LUG - epa09341381 Movie goers watch a film as Taiwan government eased Covid-19 level 3 restrictions in Taipei, Taiwan, 13 July 2021. Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) eased the Covid19 level 3 restrictions to allow daily and social activities, such as on-site dining, entertainment, leisure and sports. But Taiwan's largest cities, including Taipei, New Taipei and Kaohsiung retain their bans on on-site dining as authorities needed more time to assess the current state of the outbreak. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su