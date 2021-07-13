Martedì 13 Luglio 2021 | 14:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Sanità, manifestazione davanti Palazzo Lombardia

Sanità, manifestazione davanti Palazzo Lombardia

 
ROMA
Vaccinazioni di massa a Bangkok

Vaccinazioni di massa a Bangkok

 
ROMA
Restrizioni anti-Covid in un cinema a Taipei

Restrizioni anti-Covid in un cinema a Taipei

 
ROMA
52.ma Fiera del Libro al Cairo

52.ma Fiera del Libro al Cairo

 
ROMA
I Reali di Spagna visitano Roncisvalle

I Reali di Spagna visitano Roncisvalle

 
ROMA
Covid, lockdown a Bangkok

Covid, lockdown a Bangkok

 
ROMA
Vaccinazioni anti-Covid a Colombo in Sri Lanka

Vaccinazioni anti-Covid a Colombo in Sri Lanka

 
ROMA
Sean Penn a Cannes per il suo 'Flag Day'

Sean Penn a Cannes per il suo 'Flag Day'

 
ROMA
G20: protesta per ambiente a Ponte degli Scalzi, Venezia

G20: protesta per ambiente a Ponte degli Scalzi, Venezia

 
ROMA
Ventisei anni dal genocidio di Srebrenica

Ventisei anni dal genocidio di Srebrenica

 
ROMA
Catherine Deneuve a Cannes per il suo film 'De Son Vivant'

Catherine Deneuve a Cannes per il suo film 'De Son Vivant'

 

Il Biancorosso

il mercato
Bari, cantiere sempre aperto: ora spunta la torre Cheddira

Bari, cantiere sempre aperto: ora spunta la torre Cheddira

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzarionero in vulture
Toka e Gaudianello: la guerra dell’acqua

Toka e Gaudianello: la guerra dell’acqua

 
Leccel'episodio a gallipoli
Atti sessuali con due turiste, due denunciati nel Salento

Atti sessuali con due turiste, due denunciati nel Salento

 
Foggiacriminalità
Ferito nell'agguato di San Severo, operato il bimbo di 6 anni

Ferito nell'agguato di San Severo, operato il bimbo di 6 anni

 
Materavittoria dell'oipa
Annullata l'ordinanza contro cani in piazza

Annullata l'ordinanza contro cani in piazza

 
BariSicurezza
Bari, in arresto l'uomo che dorme con la droga

Bari, in arresto l'uomo che dorme con la droga

 
BrindisiIl caso
Restauro colonna romana, è ancora contesa tra Lecce e Brindisi

Restauro colonna romana, è ancora contesa tra Lecce e Brindisi

 
TarantoLa protesta
Ex Ilva, scatta lo sciopero il 20 luglio: ci sarà sit-in a Prefettura Taranto

Ex Ilva, scatta lo sciopero il 20 luglio: sit-in nella Prefettura di Taranto

 
Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

 

i più letti

Foggia, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: pregiudicato ucciso a colpi di pistola

San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi. Il tasso di positività è 0,4%

Covid in Puglia: 19 positivi e due decessi, tasso di positività allo 0,4%. Lopalco: «Inviteremo gli scettici a vaccinarsi»

Ucciso a San Severo durante i festeggiamenti azzurri: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni

Ucciso a San Severo: gravissimo il nipote di 6 anni. Il sindaco: «Una ferocia bestiale»

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

ROMA

Restrizioni anti-Covid in un cinema a Taipei

Restrizioni anti-Covid in un cinema a Taipei

ROMA, 13 LUG - epa09341381 Movie goers watch a film as Taiwan government eased Covid-19 level 3 restrictions in Taipei, Taiwan, 13 July 2021. Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) eased the Covid19 level 3 restrictions to allow daily and social activities, such as on-site dining, entertainment, leisure and sports. But Taiwan's largest cities, including Taipei, New Taipei and Kaohsiung retain their bans on on-site dining as authorities needed more time to assess the current state of the outbreak. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it