Restrizioni anti-Covid in un cinema a Taipei

ROMA, 13 LUG - epa09341381 Movie goers watch a film as Taiwan government eased Covid-19 level 3 restrictions in Taipei, Taiwan, 13 July 2021. Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) eased the Covid19 level 3 restrictions to allow daily and social activities, such as on-site dining, entertainment, leisure and sports. But Taiwan's largest cities, including Taipei, New Taipei and Kaohsiung retain their bans on on-site dining as authorities needed more time to assess the current state of the outbreak. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO (ANSA).