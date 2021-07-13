Vaccinazioni di massa a Bangkok

ROMA, 13 LUG - epa09341407 Thai health officials administer AstraZenca COVID-19 vaccine to Thai citizens at a vaccination center set up inside the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 July 2021. Thailand changed its vaccine policy allowing to mix China's Sinovac with the AstraZeneca vaccine in a bid to boost protection against the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical personnel will receive a third booster from a different vaccine after hundreds of medical workers were infected with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated with two doses of Sinovac. Thailand is seeing a rapid surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases and most recently, some workers at a Bangkok constructions camp have tested positive to what appears a 'hybrid strain' or 'mixed infection' of the Alpha and Delta COVID-19 variants. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK (ANSA).