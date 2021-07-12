Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021 | 15:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
52.ma Fiera del Libro al Cairo

52.ma Fiera del Libro al Cairo

 
ROMA
I Reali di Spagna visitano Roncisvalle

I Reali di Spagna visitano Roncisvalle

 
ROMA
Covid, lockdown a Bangkok

Covid, lockdown a Bangkok

 
ROMA
Vaccinazioni anti-Covid a Colombo in Sri Lanka

Vaccinazioni anti-Covid a Colombo in Sri Lanka

 
ROMA
Sean Penn a Cannes per il suo 'Flag Day'

Sean Penn a Cannes per il suo 'Flag Day'

 
ROMA
G20: protesta per ambiente a Ponte degli Scalzi, Venezia

G20: protesta per ambiente a Ponte degli Scalzi, Venezia

 
ROMA
Ventisei anni dal genocidio di Srebrenica

Ventisei anni dal genocidio di Srebrenica

 
ROMA
Catherine Deneuve a Cannes per il suo film 'De Son Vivant'

Catherine Deneuve a Cannes per il suo film 'De Son Vivant'

 
ROMA
Downing Street decorata per la finale degli Europei

Downing Street decorata per la finale degli Europei

 
ROMA
Euro 2020: bandiere e addobbi in un quartiere di Londra

Euro 2020: bandiere e addobbi in un quartiere di Londra

 
ROMA
Euro 2020:misure di sicurezza a Londra in vista della finale

Euro 2020:misure di sicurezza a Londra in vista della finale

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiA Tenuta Moreno
Brindisi, Convegno Fials su formazione e innovazione

Brindisi, Convegno Fials su formazione e innovazione

 
Bariil fenomeno
Gioco d'azzardo patologico: protocollo sperimentale

Gioco d'azzardo patologico: protocollo sperimentale

 
BrindisiIncontro al porto
Brindisi, Bellanova: «In arrivo studio per Alta Velocità adriatica»

Brindisi, Bellanova: «In arrivo studio per Alta Velocità adriatica»

 
TarantoCerimonia con il sindaco
Taranto, rinnovato parco moto dei vigili

Taranto, rinnovato parco moto dei vigili

 
Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

 
PotenzaLa Procura di Catanzaro ha esercitato l’azione penale
Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

 
Homeviolenza urbana
Commerciante brutalmente picchiato e rapinato della pistola a Cerignola

Commerciante brutalmente picchiato e rapinato della pistola a Cerignola

 
Potenzasalute
Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme


Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme

 

i più letti

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Foggia, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: pregiudicato ucciso a colpi di pistola

San Severo, omicidio durante i festeggiamenti di Euro2020: ucciso pregiudicato - Nel 2017 l'assassinio del fratello Giuseppe

ospedale perrino

Bimbo di 5 anni risucchiato da bocchettone piscina: è grave - Le urla della madre

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

I vip accecati dal tifo tra fede e scaramanzia

ROMA

I Reali di Spagna visitano Roncisvalle

I Reali di Spagna visitano Roncisvalle

ROMA, 12 LUG - epa09340064 King Felipe VI (2L) and Queen Letizia (L) of Spain together with regional presidents of Cantabria Miguel Angel REvilla (R), Navarra Maria Chivite (2R) and La Rioja Concha Andreu (C) visit Roncesvalles on occasion of the Jacobean Year 2021-2022 in Roncesvalles in Navarra, Spain, 12 July 2021. A Jacobean Year takes place when the 25th of July, Saint James' Day, falls on a Sunday and it is normally held in a regular 6-5-6-11 years cadence except when the last year of a Century is not a leap year, when the cadence can change to 7 or 12 years. Therefore every Century a total of 14 Jacobean Years are held. EPA/JESUS DIGES (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it