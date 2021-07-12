I Reali di Spagna visitano Roncisvalle

ROMA, 12 LUG - epa09340064 King Felipe VI (2L) and Queen Letizia (L) of Spain together with regional presidents of Cantabria Miguel Angel REvilla (R), Navarra Maria Chivite (2R) and La Rioja Concha Andreu (C) visit Roncesvalles on occasion of the Jacobean Year 2021-2022 in Roncesvalles in Navarra, Spain, 12 July 2021. A Jacobean Year takes place when the 25th of July, Saint James' Day, falls on a Sunday and it is normally held in a regular 6-5-6-11 years cadence except when the last year of a Century is not a leap year, when the cadence can change to 7 or 12 years. Therefore every Century a total of 14 Jacobean Years are held. EPA/JESUS DIGES (ANSA).