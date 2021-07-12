Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021 | 13:44

ROMA
Vaccinazioni anti-Covid a Colombo in Sri Lanka

ROMA
Sean Penn a Cannes per il suo 'Flag Day'

ROMA
G20: protesta per ambiente a Ponte degli Scalzi, Venezia

ROMA
Ventisei anni dal genocidio di Srebrenica

ROMA
Catherine Deneuve a Cannes per il suo film 'De Son Vivant'

ROMA
Downing Street decorata per la finale degli Europei

ROMA
Euro 2020: bandiere e addobbi in un quartiere di Londra

ROMA
Euro 2020:misure di sicurezza a Londra in vista della finale

ROMA
Il coordinatore di Forza Italia Antonio Tajani a Torino

ROMA
Manifestazione di protesta contro il governo a Bangkok

ROMA
Bologna: scoperta la statua a Lucio Dalla

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batguardia di finanza
Fisco: sequestro beni per 4,5 milioni euro nel Nord Barese

BariDati incoraggianti
Bari, vaccini in Puglia: oltre 1,5 mln di persone immunizzate

TarantoLanciato l'allarme
Bari, Covid: Fdi Puglia: «33 migranti positivi, Emiliano intervenga»

BrindisiProtestano gli animalisti
Mesagne, via i gatti dal cimitero

PotenzaLa Procura di Catanzaro ha esercitato l’azione penale
Potenza, calunnia e ricettazione: indagati due giornalisti

Lecceil fenomeno
Migranti, l'emorragia infinita di donne e uomini

Homeviolenza urbana
Commerciante brutalmente picchiato e rapinato della pistola a Cerignola

Potenzasalute
Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme


ROMA

Vaccinazioni anti-Covid a Colombo in Sri Lanka

ROMA, 12 LUG - epa09339695 Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps personnel record the details of educational staffers before they administer COVID-19 vaccines to them at the Army hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 July 2021. Sri Lanka's education authorities started to vaccinate all academic and non-academic staff on 12 July 2021. The Indian Ocean island nation prepares for a full reopening of all schools, universities, and higher education institutes in an effort to avoid a slump in the education system in the country. Education institutions have been closed for nearly three months of strict restrictions due to the spread of the Coronavirus. Sri Lanka is currently in the midst of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of cases is increasing day by day. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
