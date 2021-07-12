Vaccinazioni anti-Covid a Colombo in Sri Lanka

ROMA, 12 LUG - epa09339695 Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps personnel record the details of educational staffers before they administer COVID-19 vaccines to them at the Army hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 July 2021. Sri Lanka's education authorities started to vaccinate all academic and non-academic staff on 12 July 2021. The Indian Ocean island nation prepares for a full reopening of all schools, universities, and higher education institutes in an effort to avoid a slump in the education system in the country. Education institutions have been closed for nearly three months of strict restrictions due to the spread of the Coronavirus. Sri Lanka is currently in the midst of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of cases is increasing day by day. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE (ANSA).