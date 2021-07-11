Domenica 11 Luglio 2021 | 17:44

Sean Penn a Cannes per il suo 'Flag Day'

G20: protesta per ambiente a Ponte degli Scalzi, Venezia

Ventisei anni dal genocidio di Srebrenica

Catherine Deneuve a Cannes per il suo film 'De Son Vivant'

Downing Street decorata per la finale degli Europei

Euro 2020:misure di sicurezza a Londra in vista della finale

Euro 2020: bandiere e addobbi in un quartiere di Londra

Il coordinatore di Forza Italia Antonio Tajani a Torino

Manifestazione di protesta contro il governo a Bangkok

Bologna: scoperta la statua a Lucio Dalla

I preparativi per l'Angelus di domenica al Gemelli

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Potenzasalute
Basilicata, ci si cura di meno: nuovo allarme


Tarantol'emergenza
Covid: Coisp, rischio focolaio in hospot migranti Taranto

Leccel'appuntamento
Catena Fiorello a Galatone

Barinel barese
Europei, marcia indietro dei sindaci: niente maxi schermi

Foggiala tragedia
Migrante muore annegato in vascone irriguo nel Foggiano

Potenzacovid
La Basilicata tocca le 500mila vaccinazioni

BrindisiLo scontro
118 ambulanza

Fasano, incidente tra due moto e tre auto: morto un 27enne di Taranto

 
Batvivibilità urbana
Barletta, litoranea di Ponente off limits alle automobili

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Otranto, giovane coppia muore in mare: forse precipitati dalla scogliera

ospedale perrino

Bimbo di 5 anni risucchiato da bocchettone piscina: è grave - Le urla della madre

118 ambulanza

Fasano, incidente tra due moto e tre auto: morto un 27enne di Taranto

«Così Ecolio ha inquinato il Salento»

ROMA

G20: protesta per ambiente a Ponte degli Scalzi, Venezia

ROMA, 11 LUG - Performance staged by militants of the environmental movement "Extinction Rebellion" on the steps of the Ponte degli Scalzi, to protest against the economic policy of the G20: plastic shoes and children's toys to explain that plastic will kill the earth, Venice, Italy, 11 July 2021. ANSA/ANDREA MEROLA Andrea Merola/ (ANSA).

