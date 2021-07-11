Ventisei anni dal genocidio di Srebrenica

ROMA, 11 LUG - epa09337020 A Bosnian Muslim woman visits gravestones during a funeral ceremony for nineteen newly-identified Bosnian Muslim victims, at the Potocari Memorial Center and Cemetery, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 July 2021.The burial was part of a memorial ceremony to mark the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, considered the worst atrocity of Bosnia's 1992-95 war. More than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were executed in the 1995 killing spree after Bosnian Serb forces overran the town. EPA/FEHIM DEMIR FEHIM DEMIR/ (ANSA).