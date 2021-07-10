Manifestazione di protesta contro il governo a Bangkok

ROMA, 10 LUG - epa09335044 Thai promotional models, who are unemployed because of the government's measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, hold banners with anti-government messages as they ?take part in a car mob rally along the city roads in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 July 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators took part in an anti-government 'car mob' protest in the streets of the Thai capital Bangkok amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and to press their demands for monarchy reform and the resignation of the Thai prime minister. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK (ANSA).