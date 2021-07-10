Sabato 10 Luglio 2021 | 15:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Manifestazione di protesta contro il governo a Bangkok

Manifestazione di protesta contro il governo a Bangkok

 
ROMA
Bologna: scoperta la statua a Lucio Dalla

Bologna: scoperta la statua a Lucio Dalla

 
ROMA
Aeroporto fiumicino affollato di vacanzieri in partenza

Aeroporto fiumicino affollato di vacanzieri in partenza

 
ROMA
Covid: a Sydney nuove restrizioni

Covid: a Sydney nuove restrizioni

 
ROMA
I preparativi per l'Angelus di domenica al Gemelli

I preparativi per l'Angelus di domenica al Gemelli

 
ROMA
Matt Damon a Cannes per 'Stillwater'

Matt Damon a Cannes per 'Stillwater'

 
ROMA
Napoli, precari e disoccupati in catene davanti alla Regione

Napoli, precari e disoccupati in catene davanti alla Regione

 
ROMA
Folla ai funerali di Raffaella Carrà a S.Maria in Aracoeli

Folla ai funerali di Raffaella Carrà a S.Maria in Aracoeli

 
ROMA
Precipitato piccolo aereo a Orebro, Svezia

Precipitato piccolo aereo a Orebro, Svezia

 
ROMA
Lagarde all'Arsenale di Venezia per il G20 sull'Economia

Lagarde all'Arsenale di Venezia per il G20 sull'Economia

 
Euro 2020: il capitano della Danimarca Simon Kjaer

Euro 2020: il capitano della Danimarca Simon Kjaer

 

GDM.TV

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoambiente
Ex Ilva, Melucci a Bonomi: «Area a caldo va chiusa»

Ex Ilva, Melucci a Bonomi: «Area a caldo va chiusa»

 
Baril'emergenza
«Mio figlio bloccato a Malta: la beffa dell'Erasmus+»

«Mio figlio bloccato a Malta: la beffa dell'Erasmus+»

 
FoggiaCovid 19
Manfredonia, positivi 34 ragazzi su 400 in vacanza si temono i rischi di un maxi contagio

Manfredonia, positivi 34 ragazzi su 400 in vacanza si temono i rischi di un maxi contagio

 
LecceLa tragedia
Otranto, giovane coppia muore in mare: forse precipitati dalla scogliera

Otranto, giovane coppia di Cerignola muore in mare: forse precipitati dalla scogliera

 
Potenzail caso
La Basilicata senza medici: troppi pensionati, pochi ricambi

La Basilicata senza medici: troppi pensionati, pochi ricambi

 
Potenzal'anniversario
Poliziotto ucciso 25 anni fa: cerimonia in Questura a Potenza

Poliziotto ucciso 25 anni fa: cerimonia in Questura a Potenza

 
Batvivibilità urbana
Barletta, litoranea di Ponente off limits alle automobili

Barletta, litoranea di Ponente off limits alle automobili

 
Brindisil'episodio
Avvocato uccise un suo cliente a Oria: arrestato dopo rigetto Cassazione

Avvocato uccise un suo cliente a Oria: arrestato dopo rigetto Cassazione

 

i più letti

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Raffaella Carrà, le ceneri a San Giovanni Rotondo

Puglia, sono 44 i nuovi casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Puglia, sono 44 i nuovi casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Bimbi e vecchi siete del sud? Lo stato vi fa morire prima

Bimbi e vecchi siete del Sud? Lo Stato vi fa morire prima

Conversano, un 50enne muore a 4 giorni dalla vaccinazione

Conversano, un 50enne muore a 4 giorni dalla vaccinazione

Gallipoli, «Drogate e abusate» due 19enni venete in vacanza

Gallipoli, «drogate e abusate» due 19enni venete in vacanza - Esclusa la violenza sessuale completa

ROMA

Manifestazione di protesta contro il governo a Bangkok

Manifestazione di protesta contro il governo a Bangkok

ROMA, 10 LUG - epa09335044 Thai promotional models, who are unemployed because of the government's measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, hold banners with anti-government messages as they ?take part in a car mob rally along the city roads in Bangkok, Thailand, 10 July 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators took part in an anti-government 'car mob' protest in the streets of the Thai capital Bangkok amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and to press their demands for monarchy reform and the resignation of the Thai prime minister. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it