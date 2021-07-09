Matt Damon a Cannes per 'Stillwater'
ROMA
09 Luglio 2021
ROMA, 09 LUG - epa09333268 Actor Matt Damon poses during the photocall for 'Stillwater' at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 09 July 2021. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 06 to 17 July. EPA/Sebastien Nogier Sebastien Nogier/ (ANSA).
