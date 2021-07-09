Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021 | 16:50

ROMA
Folla ai funerali di Raffaella Carrà a S.Maria in Aracoeli

ROMA
Precipitato piccolo aereo a Orebro, Svezia

ROMA
Lagarde all'Arsenale di Venezia per il G20 sull'Economia

Euro 2020: il capitano della Danimarca Simon Kjaer

La camera ardente di Raffaella Carrà in Campidoglio

Una manifestazione a Tokyo contro i giochi olimpici

Flash mob Coldiretti contro l'invasione dei cinghiali

Le autorità indonesiane impongono restrizioni a Giacarta

ROMA
Feretro di Raffaella Carrà davanti al Teatro delle Vittorie

ROMA
I Reali olandesi in visita a Berlino

Funerali a Jakarta in Indonesia per vittime di COVID-19

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, primo colpo di mercato: ingaggiato il fantasista D'Errico

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'allarme
Campagne saccheggiate, sos dal Nord Barese

BatIl caso
Andria, Albano canta in Cattedrale e il vescovo Mansi lo «richiama»

Foggiacittà occupata
Foggia, abusivi nei locali, fondi a rischio

LecceIl caso
Lecce, innamorati in carcere lottano per avere un incontro

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, l'eroina è tornata di moda e la si trova ovunque

PotenzaLa novità
Potenza, in attesa della ricostruzione dell’ospedale a Lagonegro ultimati lavori a ortopedia e traumatologia

MateraIl caso
Furbetti del reddito di cittadinanza: beccati in 3 nel Materano

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, denuncia Flai Cgil: «In Puglia ancora dimissioni in bianco firmate dalle donne»

