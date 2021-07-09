Precipitato piccolo aereo a Orebro, Svezia

ROMA, 09 LUG - epa09333059 Police officers investigate the wreckage of a plane outside Orebro Airport, near Orebro, Sweden, 09 July 2021. A small plane used by the local parachute club, with nine people on board, crashed at Orebro Airport on 08 July. According to the police, all nine people onboard the plane were found dead in the crash. EPA/JEPPE GUSTAFSSON SWEDEN OUT JEPPE GUSTAFSSON/ (ANSA).