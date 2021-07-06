Vaccinazioni con Sputnik a Mosca

ROMA, 06 LUG - epa09325492 A woman receives a shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center in Gostinny Dvor, a huge exhibition place in Moscow in Moscow, Russia, 06 July 2021. Moscow being the epicenter of the new outbreak of the infectious by the new Delta variant. Moscow authorities imposed a ban to serve people without QR-codes confirming vaccination against Covid-19 at public caterings, including people recovering from coronavirus Covid-19 disease within six months before the visit, or negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours before the visit. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV (ANSA).