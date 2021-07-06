L'ospedale Gemelli dove è ricoverato Papa Francesco

ROMA, 06 LUG - epa09325407 An external view of the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis underwent a scheduled surgery for a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, Rome, Italy, 06 July 2021. According to the Vatican, Pope Francis is 'doing well' as he continues to recover from a surgery he underwent on 04 July, and is expected to remain at hospital for seven days. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI (ANSA).