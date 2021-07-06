Martedì 06 Luglio 2021 | 15:56

ROMA
L'ospedale Gemelli dove è ricoverato Papa Francesco

ROMA
Il giocatore della Danimarca Mathias "Zanka" Joergensen

ROMA
Visitatori alla 33esima edizione di Milano Unica

ROMA
Sciopero trasporto aereo: presidio lavoratori a Fiumicino

ROMA
Milano: la candidata sindaco Bianca Tedone

ROMA
Il flash mob promosso da Coldiretti Ripartiamo con un fiore

Attivisti contrari alla riforma dell'Energy Charter Treaty

Una protesta per l'aumento del costo del carburante in India

Cannes si prepara per il 74/o Festival del Film

Marcia per i desaparecidos a Guadalajara, in Messico

Materiale sequestrato ad Hong Kong a 9 presunti terroristi

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, c’è Marfella tra coloro che sono in sospeso. Berra potrebbe avere una seconda opportunità

Barimobilità sostenibile
Bari, in bici dalla stazione al campus e al Policlinico

LecceLa curiosità
Troppa fatica arrivare in spiaggia, a San Cataldo la tintarella si prende sulla panchina

TarantoLa novità
Aerospazio, il Mam per la prima volta in Italia: farà tappa in Puglia

MateraLa proposta
Covid: Coldiretti e Affi, ricominciamo con un fiore in Puglia e Basilicata

Covid news h 24Il caso
«Quarta dose per diventare immortali», le scritte no vax su muro hub Foggia

Potenzabollettino regionale
Basilicata, vaccinato il 55,7 per cento dei lucani

Brindisi
Furti in casa

BatL'incidente
Spinazzola: scontro con un camion, muore 50enne

Puglia, sono 15 i nuovi casi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Alessia Marcuzzi a Roseto Valfortore: è il paese della mamma

Vieste, trovata morta la 12enne scomparsa tra le onde

E la cannoniera sparò su Santo Spirito

È morta Raffaella Carrà

ROMA

Il giocatore della Danimarca Mathias "Zanka" Joergensen

ROMA, 06 LUG - epa09325364 Mathias "Zanka" Joergensen leaves his hotel along with the Danish national soccer team in Elsinore, Denmark, 06 July 2021. The team is on its way to London for the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match against England at Wembley on 07 July 2021. EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT (ANSA).

