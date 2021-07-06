Il giocatore della Danimarca Mathias "Zanka" Joergensen

ROMA, 06 LUG - epa09325364 Mathias "Zanka" Joergensen leaves his hotel along with the Danish national soccer team in Elsinore, Denmark, 06 July 2021. The team is on its way to London for the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match against England at Wembley on 07 July 2021. EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT (ANSA).