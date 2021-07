Il servizio di Berrettini a Wimbledon

ROMA, 05 LUG - epa09323573 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action during his round of 16 match against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain 05 July 2021. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/ (ANSA).