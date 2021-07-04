Domenica 04 Luglio 2021 | 11:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Controlli Fiumicino e Ciampino per arrivo tifosi Inghilterra

Controlli Fiumicino e Ciampino per arrivo tifosi Inghilterra

 
ROMA
Spagna, tre positivi al Covid a bordo della MSC Grandiosa

Spagna, tre positivi al Covid a bordo della MSC Grandiosa

 
Protesta antigovernativa in Nepal

Protesta antigovernativa in Nepal

 
F1, Charles Leclerc in conferenza stampa in Austria

F1, Charles Leclerc in conferenza stampa in Austria

 
Cassonetti sommersi dai rifiuti a Roma

Cassonetti sommersi dai rifiuti a Roma

 
ROMA
Un soldato afgano nella base militare di Camp Arena

Un soldato afgano nella base militare di Camp Arena

 
ROMA
Manifestanti pro Europa a Londra

Manifestanti pro Europa a Londra

 
ROMA
Disinfestazione di un taxi a Buenos Aires

Disinfestazione di un taxi a Buenos Aires

 
ROMA
I primi ministri del vertice di Visegrad

I primi ministri del vertice di Visegrad

 
ROMA
Celebrazione 204° anniversario corpo Polizia Penitenziaria

Celebrazione 204° anniversario corpo Polizia Penitenziaria

 
ROMA
Il Ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio al G20 a Brindisi

Il Ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio al G20 a Brindisi

 

Il Biancorosso

La novità
Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

Bari, il difensore Matteo Ciofani ceduto al Modena

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa segnalazione
Bari Picone, parcheggiatore abusivo occupa i posti con le sedie: la denuncia

Bari Picone, parcheggiatore abusivo occupa i posti con le sedie: la denuncia

 
LecceLa petizione
«Salviamo gli ulivi del Salento»: oltre 20mila firme in due settimane

«Salviamo gli ulivi del Salento»: oltre 20mila firme in due settimane

 
TarantoLe fiamme
Roghi nel Tarantino, 40 interventi dei Vigili fuoco in un giorno

Roghi nel Tarantino, 40 interventi dei Vigili fuoco in un giorno

 
BrindisiIl caso
Oria, con l’auto tranciano tubo del gas e fuggono: panico tra i residenti

Oria, con l’auto tranciano tubo del gas e fuggono: panico tra i residenti

 
PotenzaOccupazione
Artigianato in Basilicata, è crac: pochissimi giovani

Artigianato in Basilicata, è crac: pochissimi giovani

 
BatVivi la città
Serate d’estate al Battistero Quartullo, Rubini, Reggiani e Cristicchi a Canosa

Serate d’estate al Battistero Quartullo, Rubini, Reggiani e Cristicchi a Canosa

 
FoggiaSOS casa
Foggia, Mongelli: «Più abitazioni e subito via le baracche»

Foggia, Mongelli: «Più abitazioni e subito via le baracche»

 
MateraIl fatto
Matera, vandali scatenati nel Parco della Murgia Materana

Matera, vandali scatenati nel Parco della Murgia Materana

 

i più letti

Concorso Arpal, la denuncia: «Bisogna conoscere Michael Jackson per lavorare alla Regione?»

Concorso Arpal, la denuncia: «Bisogna conoscere Michael Jackson per lavorare alla Regione?»

Scontro auto-moto: muore un avvocato 65enne a Taranto

Scontro auto-moto: muore un avvocato 65enne a Taranto

Puglia, Covid 19 sono 47 i nuovi casi positivi e nessun decesso

Puglia, Covid 19 sono 47 i nuovi casi positivi e nessun decesso

Ballano in centinaia in un locale di Gallipoli: multa salata e chiusura dell'attività

Ballano in centinaia in un locale di Gallipoli: multa salata e chiusura dell'attività

Caso De Benedictis, l'avvocato Chiariello dal carcere ai domiciliari

Caso De Benedictis, l'avvocato Chiariello dal carcere ai domiciliari

ROMA

Spagna, tre positivi al Covid a bordo della MSC Grandiosa

Spagna, tre positivi al Covid a bordo della MSC Grandiosa

ROMA, 04 LUG - epa09319976 A family looks at MSC Grandiosa cruise ship at the port in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 03 July 2021. Three passengers on board MSC Grandiosa cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine coronavirus test to all 2,300 passengers on 02 July. The passengers disembarked on 03 July and were put in quarantine. EPA/Enric Fontcuberta Enric Fontcuberta/ (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it