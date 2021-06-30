Un soldato afgano nella base militare di Camp Arena

ROMA, 30 GIU - epa09313352 An Afghan soldier secures Camp Arena, the military base vacated by the Italian soldiers of NATO's Resolute Support Mission (RSP), after it was handed over to Afghan Defense Ministry in Herat, Afghanistan, 30 June 2021. US President Joe Biden promised Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani that their countries' partnership will endure after US and international troops are fully withdrawn from the conflict-torn Asian nation. The withdrawal is to be complete by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington that spurred the invasion, but the US president pledged continued assistance. EPA/JALIL REZAYEE JALIL REZAYEE/ (ANSA).