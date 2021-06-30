Disinfestazione di un taxi a Buenos Aires

ROMA, 30 GIU - epa09313327 Cleaning staff disinfects a taxi after the transfer of patients with Covid-19, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 June 2021 (issued 30 June 2021). The increase in cases of Covid-19 in Argentina mobilized the entire country, and its ease of spreading among the population implanted the need for safe transfers. In Buenos Aires, a group of taxi drivers came into play, which went from being the typical transport of Buenos Aires to dedicate themselves solely to the transfer of patients, health personnel and vaccines. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/ (ANSA).