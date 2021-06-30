Mercoledì 30 Giugno 2021 | 16:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROMA
Un soldato afgano nella base militare di Camp Arena

Un soldato afgano nella base militare di Camp Arena

 
ROMA
Manifestanti pro Europa a Londra

Manifestanti pro Europa a Londra

 
ROMA
Disinfestazione di un taxi a Buenos Aires

Disinfestazione di un taxi a Buenos Aires

 
ROMA
I primi ministri del vertice di Visegrad

I primi ministri del vertice di Visegrad

 
ROMA
Celebrazione 204° anniversario corpo Polizia Penitenziaria

Celebrazione 204° anniversario corpo Polizia Penitenziaria

 
ROMA
Il Ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio al G20 a Brindisi

Il Ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio al G20 a Brindisi

 
ROMA
Clima: protesta Extinction Rebellion Milano

Clima: protesta Extinction Rebellion Milano

 
ROMA
Il presidente Usa Joe Biden alla Casa Bianca

Il presidente Usa Joe Biden alla Casa Bianca

 
ROMA
Scorte vaccino AstraZeneca arrivate a Timor Leste

Scorte vaccino AstraZeneca arrivate a Timor Leste

 
ROMA
L'ex presidente Usa Donald Trump a New York

L'ex presidente Usa Donald Trump a New York

 
ROMA
Le ricerche tra le macerie del palazzo crollato a Miami

Le ricerche tra le macerie del palazzo crollato a Miami

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Il Bari e la difesa Polito pronto a ribaltare tutto

Il Bari e la difesa Polito pronto a ribaltare tutto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl summit
G20, e la capitale dei Sassi restò chiusa ai turisti

G20, e la capitale dei Sassi restò chiusa ai turisti

 
PotenzaIl caso
Ex Ilva, il Riesame di Potenza: «Amara passa da carcere a obbligo dimora»

Ex Ilva, il Riesame di Potenza: «Amara passa da carcere a obbligo dimora»

 
BariIl blackout
Bari, salta la corrente all'ospedale Di Venere: disagi per i pazienti

Bari, salta la corrente all'ospedale Di Venere: disagi per i pazienti

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, bimbo chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Lecce, bimbo chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

 
FoggiaIl caso
Campomarino, faceva prostituire una giovane sulla SS 16: arrestato

Campomarino, faceva prostituire una giovane sulla SS 16: arrestato

 
BrindisiIl summit
G20, Di Maio a Brindisi: «Assicurare accesso umanitario in zone di crisi» FT/VD

G20, Di Maio a Brindisi: «Assicurare accesso umanitario in zone di crisi» FT/VD

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, «Nodo Barsa», si dimette l’assessore all’Ambiente

Barletta, «Nodo Barsa», si dimette l’assessore all’Ambiente

 
TarantoAmbiente
Ex Ilva, esposto di «Giustizia per Taranto» alla Corte dei conti

Ex Ilva, esposto di «Giustizia per Taranto» alla Corte dei conti

 

i più letti

Covid: in Puglia 59 nuovi casi e due morti

Covid: in Puglia 59 nuovi casi e due morti

polizia

Taranto, 21enne ucciso in un agguato - Fermato un 33enne: la pista è familiare

A Teramo spunta un cadavere in mare: è di un pugliese, non si avevano più sue tracce da febbraio

A Teramo spunta un cadavere in mare: è di un pugliese, non si avevano più sue tracce da febbraio

Battiti Live, tutto il cast della terza puntata: anche tanti nomi internazionali

Battiti Live, tutto il cast della terza puntata: anche tanti nomi internazionali

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

ROMA

Manifestanti pro Europa a Londra

Manifestanti pro Europa a Londra

ROMA, 30 GIU - epa09313255 Pro EU protesters outside parliament in London, Britain, 30 June 202. Thousands of EU citizens may loose their rights in the UK as efforts to apply for settled status are being hampered by staff shortages and delays at the Home Office. EU citizens have until 30 June to apply for UK settled status. EPA/ANDY RAIN ANDY RAIN/ (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it