L'ex presidente Usa Donald Trump a New York

ROMA, 30 GIU - epa09312287 Former US President Donald Trump waves to pedestrians as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, 29 June 2021. According to news reports, prosecutors in New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office may unveil an indictment against the Trump Organization for allegedly failing to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks. According to Ronald Fischetti, a New York attorney who is representing Trump, the former president is not expected to be personally charged in the case. EPA/JUSTIN LANE (ANSA).