Malati di Covid in isolamento a New Delhi

ROMA, 29 GIU - epa09310494 An Indian doctor wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) examines patients inside a COVID 19 care center and isolation ward facility in Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi, India, 29 June 2021. India reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA (ANSA).