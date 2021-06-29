Protesta dei rifugiati palestinesi in Libano

ROMA, 29 GIU - epa09310358 Palestinian refugees in Lebanon carry placards and Palestinian flags during a sit-in in front of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) offices in Bourj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 29 June 2021. Dozens of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon gathered in front (UNRWA) offices in refusal to the politics of UNRWA towards Palestinian refugees who arrived from Syria. Palestinian refugees arriving from Syria claim that UNRWA is not giving them stuffiest help in order to survive. Over 470,000 refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon. About 45 percent of them live in the country's 12 refugee camps. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH (ANSA).