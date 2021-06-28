L'esecuzione di un tampone alla stazione di Bangalore

ROMA, 28 GIU - epa09307666 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test at city railway station in Bangalore, 28 June 2021. The Karnataka State government has eased coronavirus restrictions in several districts and imposed night curfew to be in effect from 7pm to 5am in all other districts and weekend curfew to be imposed in Bangalore city. India reported 46,148 new Covid-19 cases and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours. EPA/JAGADEESH NV JAGADEESH NV/ (ANSA).