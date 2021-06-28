La scena di un'esplosione a Dhaka

ROMA, 28 GIU - epaselect epa09307297 Members of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inspect the scene of an explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 28 June 2021. Seven people died and scores were injured, according to the Dhaka police commissioner, in an explosion at a building in Dakah's Moghbazar area on 27 June. Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion, however initial reports suggest it was a gas explosion. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM MONIRUL ALAM/ (ANSA).